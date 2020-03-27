Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 110,106 Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 110,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.14% of Harsco at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Harsco by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Harsco by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Harsco by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Harsco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Harsco by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Harsco news, SVP Jeswant Gill bought 6,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $45,402.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 40,169 shares in the company, valued at $281,183. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $153,250.00. Insiders purchased a total of 34,364 shares of company stock worth $218,568 over the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HSC opened at $7.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $556.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Harsco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $399.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.80 million. Harsco had a net margin of 31.08% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Harsco in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Harsco from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Harsco from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Harsco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

