Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 190,368 Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 190,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.58% of Gladstone Investment as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GAIN. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. 16.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GAIN shares. Wedbush lowered Gladstone Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.75 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. National Securities began coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 10,000 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $104,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 110,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,508.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President David A. R. Dullum bought 8,000 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $63,680.00. Insiders have bought a total of 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $234,735 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIN opened at $8.41 on Friday. Gladstone Investment Co. has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $15.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average of $12.86. The company has a market capitalization of $254.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 49.63% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.07. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 109.09%.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

