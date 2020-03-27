Marshall Wace LLP Raises Holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 6,621.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 115,415 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.11% of MakeMyTrip worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,929,000 after buying an additional 6,758 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,132,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,736,000 after buying an additional 224,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMYT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

MMYT stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day moving average is $23.39. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $30.13.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a negative return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $206.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. MakeMyTrip’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

