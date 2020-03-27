Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 73.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 90,737 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 1,224.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,369,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,736 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Ameren by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,193,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,403 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Ameren by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,861,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,948,000 after purchasing an additional 705,864 shares during the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,117,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ameren by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,405,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,158,000 after purchasing an additional 696,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $72.79 on Friday. Ameren Corp has a twelve month low of $58.74 and a twelve month high of $87.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.79.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameren Corp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.10%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Ameren from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Ameren in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ameren in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ameren from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.91.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

