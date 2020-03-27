Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 72.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,560 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Network purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 347,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $881.16, for a total value of $306,379,332.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 4,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.03, for a total value of $3,717,766.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,237 shares in the company, valued at $41,393,212.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 430,019 shares of company stock valued at $377,445,113. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CMG opened at $661.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 53.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $763.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $806.57. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.00 and a 12-month high of $940.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 6.27%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

CMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $901.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $960.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $852.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

