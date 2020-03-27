Marshall Wace LLP Sells 125,873 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its stake in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 85.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 125,873 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 360.8% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 5,740.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $89.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.89. Allstate Corp has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $125.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.56.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

