Marshall Wace LLP Sells 305,400 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 76.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,400 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTVA. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 335.6% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

NYSE CTVA opened at $24.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.35. Corteva has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Corteva’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

CTVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bernstein Bank upgraded shares of Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corteva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.56.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Read More: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.