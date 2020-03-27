Marshall Wace LLP Sells 39,589 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,589 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.23% of Columbus McKinnon worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 13,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, CEO Mark D. Morelli sold 20,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $774,719.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,761.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Morelli sold 2,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $103,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,831. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMCO shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO opened at $26.97 on Friday. Columbus McKinnon Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $43.09. The company has a market cap of $592.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.54.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $199.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Corp. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.76%.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

