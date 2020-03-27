Marshall Wace LLP Takes $2.31 Million Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.05% of Copa at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after buying an additional 10,495 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Copa by 22,265.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 43,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 43,417 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Copa by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 681,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,638,000 after purchasing an additional 61,678 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Copa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Copa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPA opened at $46.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.99. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.40. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $116.88.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.10 million. Copa had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Copa’s payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPA shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Copa from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Copa from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their target price on Copa from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Copa from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered Copa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.64.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

