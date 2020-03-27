Marshall Wace LLP Takes $2.60 Million Position in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 76,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.11% of Evertec at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Evertec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,766,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Evertec by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 284,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,694,000 after purchasing an additional 33,511 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Evertec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $511,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Evertec by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Evertec by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EVTC opened at $22.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.80. Evertec Inc has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $37.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $127.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.69 million. Evertec had a return on equity of 54.99% and a net margin of 21.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Evertec Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Evertec’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Evertec Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

