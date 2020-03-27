Marshall Wace LLP Trims Holdings in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) by 65.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,716 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.09% of Anixter International worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Anixter International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Anixter International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Anixter International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Anixter International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Anixter International by 4.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Anixter International alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXE. Zacks Investment Research raised Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Anixter International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.67.

NYSE:AXE opened at $89.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Anixter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.94 and a 12 month high of $99.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.74.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Anixter International had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Anixter International Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Anixter International Profile

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

See Also: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE).

Receive News & Ratings for Anixter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.