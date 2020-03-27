Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Earns Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Marshalls (LON:MSLH)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Marshalls from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 740 ($9.73) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 544 ($7.16).

MSLH traded down GBX 70.50 ($0.93) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 565 ($7.43). The company had a trading volume of 460,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Marshalls has a 12 month low of GBX 567 ($7.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 876 ($11.52). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 740.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 751.52. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.42.

In other Marshalls news, insider Tim Pile sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 828 ($10.89), for a total value of £13,248 ($17,426.99). Also, insider Martyn Coffey acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 646 ($8.50) per share, for a total transaction of £19,380 ($25,493.29). Insiders bought 3,057 shares of company stock worth $1,983,122 over the last quarter.

Marshalls Company Profile

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. The company offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and interior tiles and stones.

