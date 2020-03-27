Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 75.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Martinrea International in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Martinrea International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRETF remained flat at $$5.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.98. Martinrea International has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $11.19.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

