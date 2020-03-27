Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Rating Reiterated by TD Securities

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at TD Securities in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 56.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MRETF. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Martinrea International in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Martinrea International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Martinrea International from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRETF remained flat at $$5.12 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,445. Martinrea International has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $11.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.98.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

