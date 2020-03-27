Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) PT Lowered to C$9.00

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MRE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Martinrea International from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Martinrea International from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$16.00 price objective on Martinrea International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th.

TSE MRE traded down C$0.41 on Friday, hitting C$6.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,729. Martinrea International has a 52-week low of C$5.64 and a 52-week high of C$14.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.92. The firm has a market cap of $499.22 million and a P/E ratio of 2.91.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$917.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$883.45 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Martinrea International will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

