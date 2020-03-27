Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its holdings in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 447,227 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 265,119 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.16% of Masco worth $21,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth $1,280,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 138,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 184,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 203,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,500,000 after acquiring an additional 53,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $1,186,616.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,892,612.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 41,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $1,955,710.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 254,242 shares in the company, valued at $12,035,816.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,576 shares of company stock valued at $9,139,590 in the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $35.70 on Friday. Masco Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 3,655.00% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

MAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Masco in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Argus reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.87.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

