Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,410 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.36% of Masimo worth $30,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Masimo by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Masimo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Masimo by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 20,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Masimo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Masimo by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 23,982 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $4,454,896.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,406,071.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Micah W. Young sold 8,401 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $1,428,254.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,254.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,429 shares of company stock worth $18,110,381. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Masimo from to in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.06.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $173.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.44. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $118.93 and a 52 week high of $187.85. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $247.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

