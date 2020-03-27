Mason Street Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mason Street Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded down $3.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.34. 18,938,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,479,063. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.65. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.58.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.72.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

