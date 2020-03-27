Mason Street Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mason Street Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $20,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,666,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Amgen by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Amgen by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,942,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Amgen by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,518,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $1,565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $198.27. 4,119,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,241,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.21 and its 200-day moving average is $217.89. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.91.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

