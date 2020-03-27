Mason Street Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mason Street Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $12,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Booking by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in Booking by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKNG. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,067.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target (down previously from $2,250.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Booking from $2,260.00 to $1,870.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Argus lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Booking from $2,150.00 to $1,750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,883.88.

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $150.85 on Friday, reaching $1,255.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,701. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,094.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,650.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,898.07. The stock has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $22.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 66.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

