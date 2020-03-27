Mason Street Advisors LLC Has $11.92 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Mason Street Advisors LLC cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,734 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $11,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in American Express by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 59,300 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $1,252,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Express by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,623 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in American Express by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 265,645 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,070,000 after acquiring an additional 18,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,310,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total value of $2,301,948.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,692.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,261. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AXP traded down $4.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,999,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,018,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Several brokerages have commented on AXP. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nomura cut their target price on American Express from $148.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Argus upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.73.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.