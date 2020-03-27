Mason Street Advisors LLC Has $21.23 Million Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Mason Street Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,449 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $21,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCD stock traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.01. 6,439,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,274,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.49. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens raised shares of Mcdonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $210.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.96.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

