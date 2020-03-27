Mason Street Advisors LLC Has $37.15 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mason Street Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 620,645 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,486 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 0.7% of Mason Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $37,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in Intel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 24,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 66.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $3.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.37. 31,626,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,947,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.11. The company has a market cap of $219.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $569,898.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,260 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

