Mason Street Advisors LLC Invests $10.78 Million in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 191,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,776,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,326,227,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $2,666,761,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,877,153,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,698,203,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,606,641,000. 71.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.15.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.27. 8,636,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,775,386. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.59. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.