Mason Street Advisors LLC Purchases 555 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,318 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $20,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 21,328.6% in the fourth quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 298,600 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total value of $1,488,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,012,911.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,160 shares of company stock worth $12,214,957. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $273.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.71.

Shares of NVDA traded down $4.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $252.73. 15,948,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,421,548. The company has a market capitalization of $154.67 billion, a PE ratio of 55.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $258.24 and a 200 day moving average of $223.93. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $132.60 and a 1-year high of $316.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.