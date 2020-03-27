Mason Street Advisors LLC Sells 10,277 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mason Street Advisors LLC decreased its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 10,277 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $14,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.59. 9,729,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,039,098. The stock has a market cap of $72.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.60 and a 200-day moving average of $82.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.78 and a 52 week high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on QUALCOMM from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.89.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,736.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $466,093.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,562 shares of company stock worth $873,650 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

