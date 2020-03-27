Mason Street Advisors LLC Sells 10,350 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Mason Street Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,350 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises about 0.5% of Mason Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $24,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,296,742,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,556,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,601,000 after acquiring an additional 782,974 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,034,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,202,000 after acquiring an additional 732,676 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,020,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,634,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,554,000 after acquiring an additional 228,870 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.18.

Shares of C traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.80. 25,475,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,418,186. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.43. The company has a market capitalization of $87.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.