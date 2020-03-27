Mason Street Advisors LLC Sells 1,298 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Mason Street Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $14,912,310,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,197,656,000 after acquiring an additional 909,436 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,780,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,943,000 after buying an additional 230,181 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,768,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,798,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,211,000 after acquiring an additional 436,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.11.

NYSE CAT traded down $5.06 on Friday, hitting $105.44. 5,744,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,681,567. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.20. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $150.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $57.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

