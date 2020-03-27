Mason Street Advisors LLC Sells 1,327 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mason Street Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,046 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $17,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Union Pacific news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $3.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,962,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,566,832. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.43. The stock has a market cap of $92.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNP. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.24.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

