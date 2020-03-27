Mason Street Advisors LLC Sells 1,517 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mason Street Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 0.6% of Mason Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $33,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE MRK traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.73. 11,894,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,671,330. The company has a market capitalization of $173.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.