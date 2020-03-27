Mason Street Advisors LLC Sells 1,797 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Mason Street Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,240 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 0.9% of Mason Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $45,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on V shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.85.

NYSE V traded down $7.32 on Friday, hitting $161.56. 14,940,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,492,980. The company has a market capitalization of $317.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.44. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,814,759. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

