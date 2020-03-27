Mason Street Advisors LLC Sells 38,462 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Mason Street Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,155,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,462 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 0.8% of Mason Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $40,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 67,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 13,019 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in Bank of America by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 6,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 21,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 496,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after purchasing an additional 13,879 shares during the period. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAC. Atlantic Securities cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

NYSE BAC traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.60. The company had a trading volume of 91,409,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,669,250. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

