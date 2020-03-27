Mason Street Advisors LLC Sells 4,558 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mason Street Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,104 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,558 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $16,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,162,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Oracle by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 180,271 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 32,631 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 50,103 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 249,129 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $13,710,000 after purchasing an additional 10,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.83. 20,020,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,295,364. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $60.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $144.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Nomura restated a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.81.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.