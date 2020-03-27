Mason Street Advisors LLC Sells 532 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Mason Street Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 126,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 0.7% of Mason Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $37,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,214,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 96,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $15.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $247.65. 7,816,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,417,042. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $291.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $257.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $343.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.00.

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $2,659,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 425,819 shares of company stock valued at $135,948,244. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

