Mason Street Advisors LLC Sells 8,200 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mason Street Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $24,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,544,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,084,272,000 after acquiring an additional 204,248 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,764,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,643,000 after buying an additional 248,635 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,122,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,243,000 after acquiring an additional 280,607 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $499,497,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,949,000 after acquiring an additional 229,860 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $4.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.56. The company had a trading volume of 39,888,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,658,871. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.17. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $170.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.4199 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

