Master Contract Token Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Master Contract Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Switcheo Network. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $217,519.74 and approximately $49,547.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Master Contract Token has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Master Contract Token alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.05 or 0.02055903 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015001 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00076352 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token Token Profile

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects.

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Master Contract Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Master Contract Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.