Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,379,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 542,682 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 0.24% of Mastercard worth $710,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its position in Mastercard by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp increased its position in Mastercard by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded down $16.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $247.16. 2,092,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,308,813. The firm has a market cap of $257.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $292.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $316.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.00.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total value of $12,052,134.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,833,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,975,893,035.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total transaction of $8,619,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,057,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 425,819 shares of company stock worth $135,948,244. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

