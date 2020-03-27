Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,038,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 367,242 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 0.9% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Mastercard worth $4,183,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its stake in Mastercard by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 104,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,257,000 after buying an additional 27,017 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $2,002,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,379,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $710,503,000 after acquiring an additional 542,682 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,804,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,316,366,000 after acquiring an additional 62,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target (up previously from $336.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Mastercard from $380.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.00.

NYSE:MA traded down $15.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $248.02. 437,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,308,813. The company has a market capitalization of $257.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $347.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $292.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.98.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 425,819 shares of company stock valued at $135,948,244 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.