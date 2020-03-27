Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.87 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) – Wedbush decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Mastercard in a report issued on Tuesday, March 24th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $1.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.95. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mastercard’s FY2020 earnings at $7.63 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MA. Stephens dropped their target price on Mastercard from $343.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Mastercard from to in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.00.

MA stock opened at $263.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $257.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.00. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $292.59 and a 200-day moving average of $289.98.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MA. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Command Bank raised its stake in Mastercard by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,509,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,513,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 425,819 shares of company stock valued at $135,948,244. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

