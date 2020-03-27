Matrix Composites & Engineering Limited (ASX:MCE) Insider Peter Hood Acquires 104,000 Shares

Matrix Composites & Engineering Limited (ASX:MCE) insider Peter Hood acquired 104,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.22 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,984.00 ($16,300.71).

ASX MCE traded down A$241,402.81 ($171,207.67) during trading on Friday, reaching A$0.19 ($0.13). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.24, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57. Matrix Composites & Engineering Limited has a twelve month low of A$0.20 ($0.14) and a twelve month high of A$0.44 ($0.31). The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.35.

Matrix Composites & Engineering Company Profile

Matrix Composites & Engineering Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered products and services for the energy sector worldwide. It offers riser buoyancy systems, including Longitudinal Groove System; conventional riser buoyancy systems; Nautilus riser protection; and marine riser management, maintenance, and rental services, as well as buoyancy system testing services, such as hydrostatic testing, function and fit-up testing, riser joint stack testing, and displacement testing.

