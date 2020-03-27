Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

MTRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Matrix Service from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of MTRX opened at $9.06 on Friday. Matrix Service has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $24.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.01. The stock has a market cap of $228.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -453.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Matrix Service had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $318.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Matrix Service will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 511,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,693,000 after purchasing an additional 102,512 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 58,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 7,345.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 13,520 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

