MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Price Target Lowered to C$3.50 at CIBC

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on MAV Beauty Brands from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on MAV Beauty Brands from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on MAV Beauty Brands from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered MAV Beauty Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday.

Get MAV Beauty Brands alerts:

Shares of MAV traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$2.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,977. The firm has a market cap of $84.38 million and a P/E ratio of 15.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.36, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.69. MAV Beauty Brands has a 52 week low of C$2.11 and a 52 week high of C$8.95.

About MAV Beauty Brands

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company offers hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoos, conditioners, hair styling products, treatments, body wash products, and body and hand lotions under the Marc Anthony True Professional, Renpure, and Cake Beauty brand names.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for MAV Beauty Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAV Beauty Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.