Maverick Chain (MVC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,726.00

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Maverick Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg and DEx.top. Over the last week, Maverick Chain has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. Maverick Chain has a market capitalization of $191,627.50 and approximately $1,726.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maverick Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016307 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.69 or 0.02541294 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00194093 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00041409 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00033576 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Maverick Chain Token Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maverick Chain Token Trading

Maverick Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maverick Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maverick Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.