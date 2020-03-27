Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.17.

Several analysts have issued reports on MMX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maverix Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Maverix Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Maverix Metals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $7.75 target price on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $609,000. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 244,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 35,718 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,307,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

MMX stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.44. Maverix Metals has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.72.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Maverix Metals had a positive return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $10.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.98 million. Research analysts expect that Maverix Metals will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

