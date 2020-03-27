Max Property Group (MPG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $127.00

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded up 38.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. Max Property Group has a market cap of $423,856.18 and $127.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Max Property Group token can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B. Over the last week, Max Property Group has traded up 38.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Storeum (STO) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004222 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000523 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004299 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005130 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Max Property Group Profile

Max Property Group (MPG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 784,888,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,545,307 tokens. Max Property Group’s official message board is medium.com/maxpropertygroup. Max Property Group’s official website is maxcrowdfund.com. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Max Property Group Token Trading

Max Property Group can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Max Property Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Max Property Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

