MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,063,466 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 51,001 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.66% of MAXIMUS worth $79,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 272,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $20,244,000 after purchasing an additional 21,955 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in MAXIMUS by 206.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 246,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,365,000 after buying an additional 166,212 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MAXIMUS by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,318 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,242,000 after buying an additional 13,706 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in MAXIMUS by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 355,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,408,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in MAXIMUS by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MMS opened at $55.88 on Friday. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.42 and a 52-week high of $82.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.86.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $818.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.11 million. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

MMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered MAXIMUS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $651,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

