Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MEC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Mayville Engineering news, Director Craig E. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $60,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy L. Christen purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $59,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 55,000 shares of company stock worth $316,110 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mayville Engineering stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.53. The company has a market cap of $111.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Mayville Engineering has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $17.40.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $102.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.14 million. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mayville Engineering will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

