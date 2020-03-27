MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) Price Target Cut to $137.00

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $148.00 to $137.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MKC. ValuEngine lowered shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.56.

MKC stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,790. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a 52-week low of $112.22 and a 52-week high of $174.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.28.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 362.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the fourth quarter worth $168,682,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

