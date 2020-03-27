McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 305,200 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the February 27th total of 212,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:MGRC traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.82. 4,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,990. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.73. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $44.32 and a 1-year high of $83.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.77.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $147.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.79 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.17%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti increased their price target on McGrath RentCorp from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,707,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,807,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 306,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,449,000 after buying an additional 157,053 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $3,622,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 46,303 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

