McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target Cut to $150.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $182.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.18.

MCK stock traded down $4.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.00. 1,009,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,606,481. McKesson has a 1 year low of $111.71 and a 1 year high of $172.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.25. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 14.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $506,940.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,136.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total transaction of $678,719.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,715,880.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,187 shares of company stock worth $1,809,908. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $0. Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.3% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.7% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

